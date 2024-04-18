St. Francis police chase, driver crashes at Kinnickinnic and Howard

article

A St. Francis police chase led to a three-vehicle crash at the intersection of Kinnickinnic and Howard on Thursday afternoon, April 18.

Police tried to stop a vehicle near Highway 794 northbound at Layton Avenue around 2:30 p.m. for speeding and reckless driving. The driver, identified as a 63-year-old man from South Milwaukee, initially stopped on Oklahoma Avenue just east of the highway.

The driver handed an officer his license, but then took off – sparking the chase. While it was called off near Kinnickinnic and Holt, police later learned the driver crashed at the intersection of Kinnickinnic and Howard.

The 63-year-old driver who fled the traffic stop was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. Occupants in the other two vehicles were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

The investigation is ongoing. The case will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office in the near future for a charging decision.