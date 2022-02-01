St. Francis man missing; last seen Saturday, Jan. 29

article

St. Francis police are asking for the public's help in their search for a missing 21-year-old man.

Alexis Munoz was last seen in St. Francis at his residence around 4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 29. A news alert from police says Munoz is believed to have walked away from the residence – and he does not have a vehicle or phone.

Officials say Munoz has a medical condition which requires daily medication.

Munoz is described as a male, Hispanic, about 5'9" tall, weighing 125 pounds, with brown eyes, and short red/brown hair. It is not known what Munoz was last wearing.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Munoz, you are urged to contact the St. Francis Police Department at 414-481-2232.