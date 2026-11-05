The Brief A Milwaukee man has been sentenced for a 2023 crash that killed a jogger. Richard Heimann was previously named one of "Wisconsin's Most Wanted." The crash happened near Kinnickinnic and Morgan in St. Francis.



A Milwaukee man, previously named one of "Wisconsin's Most Wanted," has been sentenced to prison for a 2023 crash that killed a jogger in St. Francis.

Prison sentence

In court:

The Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office charged 45-year-old Richard Heimann with vehicular homicide and three drug-related crimes. He was released from custody on a signature bond, and while he showed up for court at first, he later went on the run for more than a year.

Richard Heimann

Heimann was taken into custody again in February. Court records show Heimann pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide and possession of methamphetamine in August, and the other charges were dismissed as part of a plea deal with prosecutors.

Milwaukee County Judge Michelle Havas sentenced Heimann to seven years in prison and five years of extended supervision on Friday, Oct. 30.

St. Francis jogger killed

The backstory:

In June 2023, St. Francis police were called to the intersection of Kinnickinnic and Morgan after a minivan hit a jogger. The 67-year-old victim, Gerard Jaszewski, was taken to a hospital and died days later.

St. Francis crash: Milwaukee jogger hit

Heimann stayed at the crash scene and told police he looked down at his cellphone before he hit the jogger, according to a criminal complaint. He also admitted to drug use, and a blood test found methamphetamines and other drugs were in his system.

WATCH: Wisconsin's Most Wanted

Dig deeper:

FOX6 News profiled Heimann on "Wisconsin's Most Wanted" in June 2025. You can watch that story below.