St. Francis homicide: Man accused of stalking, killing ex-girlfriend

The Brief A man is accused of stalking and killing his ex-girlfriend, Kiana Pliska. The victim filed restraining order paperwork against him hours before she was killed. In an interview with police, court filings said he admitted to killing her.



Last week, Kiana Pliska asked the court for a restraining order against her ex, accusing him of months of stalking and physical and emotional abuse. Hours after she filed the paperwork, she was shot and killed.

Charges filed

In court:

Prosecutors charged her ex, 33-year-old Randall Lenyard, with first-degree intentional homicide and stalking on Tuesday.

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It’s unclear if Lenyard has an attorney who can speak on his behalf. He is expected to appear in court this week on the charges. If convicted on the homicide charge, he faces a mandatory life sentence.

Randall Lenyard

Fatal shooting

The backstory:

Court filings said Lenyard shot Pliska multiple times during an exchange of the child they share. It happened at an apartment complex parking lot near Lake and Packard in St. Francis on July 16. Prosecutors said Lenyard then took the child and drove off. He was arrested later that evening.

In an interview with police, court filings said Lenyard admitted to killing Pliska and driving off with their son.

St. Francis fatal shooting, Packard Avenue and Lake Drive

Restraining order

Dig deeper:

Hours earlier, on July 16, Pliska filed a petition with the court, asking for a temporary restraining order against Lenyard. Pliska said Lenyard had been tracking her movements and physically and emotionally abusing her for months. A commissioner granted the temporary restraining order the following day, but Pliska was dead.

In April, Pliska filed a similar petition asking for a temporary restraining order. A relative of Lenyard told investigators it was at their urging, and that Pliska was like family. However, Lenyard’s relative told police Lenyard had "sucked her back in" and Pliska didn’t show up to court. That petition was dismissed.

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