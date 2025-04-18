St. Francis High School hidden camera, former resource officer pleads guilty

article

The Brief A former St. Francis school resource officer reached a plea deal with prosecutors, accused of using a hidden camera to take pictures of a student. Dimitri Kamolov pleaded guilty to one felony charge, and the other felony charge was dismissed, but read in. He will be sentenced in June.



A former St. Francis High School resource officer accused of using a hidden camera to take pictures of a student reached a plea agreement with prosecutors on Friday, April 18, 2025.

Prosecutors charged 59-year-old Dimitri Kamolov with two felony charges back in September 2024:

Felony invasion of privacy, victim under the age of 18

Felony attempt to capture an intimate representation without consent, victim under the age of 18

In court, Kamolov changed his plea to guilty on the felony invasion of privacy charge. As part of the agreement, the other charge was dismissed, but read in.

Sentencing is scheduled for June 5, 2025.

The St. Francis Police Department told FOX6 that Kamolov filed a letter of resignation, which was accepted by the police department.

He served 31 years with the department.

Original reporting

The backstory:

According to a criminal complaint, Kamolov hid his cellphone in a room at the high school where the victim was changing. The victim noticed the phone propped up and recording. The victim went directly to the principal's office to report what happened.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice investigated the case. A special agent learned Kamolov was a part-time school resource officer and had been placed on administrative leave after the incident, at which time the police department collected his service weapon and badge. Kamolov also gave police his personal iPhone, which was the device used to record the victim.

A review of the cellphone found a video that showed Kamolov setting up the phone to record the victim, per the complaint. It confirmed what the victim told the special agent about what took place, including the moment when the victim saw the phone recording. A review of the phone also showed Kamolov texted or emailed himself the video multiple times.

Prosecutors said the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation walked throughout the school with a specially trained dog looking for additional hidden cameras. None were found.