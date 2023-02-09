Spicy Korean beef and cucumber appetizers: recipes
Angela Horkan with the Wisconsin Beef Council joins FOX6 WakeUp to share a recipe for spicy Korean beef and cucumber appetizers.
INGREDIENTS:
- 2 beef Strip Steaks Boneless, 1 inch thick (about 1 pound)
- 1/2 cup reduced-fat cream cheese, softened
- 1/4 cup sliced green onions
- 1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro leaves
- 1 teaspoon reduced-sodium soy sauce
- 1 seedless cucumber, sliced 1/8 inch thick (18 to 24 slices)
- 1/4 cup Korean red chili sauce (Gochujang)
- 1/4 cup unseasoned rice vinegar
- 1 tablespoon honey
- 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
- Micro greens, chopped kimchi, chopped roasted peanuts, toasted sesame seeds, shredded carrots, chopped cilantro, sliced scallions
COOKING:
Combine cream cheese, green onion, cilantro and soy sauce in small bowl. Cover and refrigerate.
Combine gochujang, vinegar, honey and garlic powder in medium bowl; set aside.
Place steak on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered 11 to 14 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, covered, 11 to 15 minutes) for medium rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness, turning occasionally. Remove steaks; keep warm.
To assemble, top each cucumber slice with 1 teaspoon cream cheese mixture. Dice steak into bite-size pieces; toss in gochujang mixture. Top cream cheese mixture with steak. Garnish with micro greens, kimchi, peanuts, sesame seeds, cilantro and scallions, if desired.