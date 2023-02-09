Spicy Korean beef and cucumber appetizers: recipes

Angela Horkan with the Wisconsin Beef Council joins FOX6 WakeUp to share a recipe for spicy Korean beef and cucumber appetizers.

INGREDIENTS:

2 beef Strip Steaks Boneless, 1 inch thick (about 1 pound)

1/2 cup reduced-fat cream cheese, softened

1/4 cup sliced green onions

1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro leaves

1 teaspoon reduced-sodium soy sauce

1 seedless cucumber, sliced 1/8 inch thick (18 to 24 slices)

1/4 cup Korean red chili sauce (Gochujang)

1/4 cup unseasoned rice vinegar

1 tablespoon honey

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

Micro greens, chopped kimchi, chopped roasted peanuts, toasted sesame seeds, shredded carrots, chopped cilantro, sliced scallions

COOKING:

Combine cream cheese, green onion, cilantro and soy sauce in small bowl. Cover and refrigerate.

Combine gochujang, vinegar, honey and garlic powder in medium bowl; set aside.

Place steak on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered 11 to 14 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, covered, 11 to 15 minutes) for medium rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness, turning occasionally. Remove steaks; keep warm.

To assemble, top each cucumber slice with 1 teaspoon cream cheese mixture. Dice steak into bite-size pieces; toss in gochujang mixture. Top cream cheese mixture with steak. Garnish with micro greens, kimchi, peanuts, sesame seeds, cilantro and scallions, if desired.