Southeast Wisconsin winter storm watch; blizzard conditions possible

A Winter Storm Watch has been posted for all of southeast Wisconsin from 6 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 22 through 6 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 24. A blizzard is likely across the area.

Monitor the FOX6 Weather Experts forecast for frequent updates.

Forecast breakdown

Timeframe: Light, scattered snow Wednesday evening into Thursday morning. Snow really picks up Thursday afternoon and evening. Heaviest snow expected Thursday night through midday Friday, plus strong wind starting Thursday night. Blizzard conditions possible at times Thursday night through Friday. Snow ends Friday evening but blowing and drifting snow continues on Saturday.

Amounts: 6-10" possible across much of southeast Wisconsin.

Impacts: Travel will be difficult Thursday night into Friday. The strong winds continue on Saturday with blowing ground snow. Bitter cold air spills in on Friday with wind chills as low as -25 Friday night, Saturday and Sunday morning.

Snow Type: This snow could start out as the wetter variety on Thursday but quickly become fluffy late Thursday night into Friday.

A blizzard is defined as heavy snow with wind gusts of 35 mph or greater and reduced visibility to 0.25 mi. or less for three hours or more. The last Blizzard Warning in SE WI (Walworth, Racine & Kenosha Co.) was in 2018. The last Blizzard Warning for Milwaukee County was 2011.

The wind will really pick up Thursday night into Friday creating these blizzard conditions. Expect significant travel delays both by air and car on Thursday evening and Friday. If you have plans to travel by air, stay up to date with your airline. It is possible to see interstate closers in parts of the upper Midwest Thursday night and Friday.

Stay weather aware

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX6 News app

FOX Weather app

MAPS AND RADAR

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

SCHOOL AND BUSINESS CLOSINGS

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

FOX6 WEATHER IN SOCIAL MEDIA