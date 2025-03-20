Southeast Wisconsin wind advisory; hundreds without power Thursday

The Brief Hundreds of We Energies customers were without power Thursday morning as strong winds swept across SE Wisconsin. The FOX6 Weather Experts say the wind will calm, and the sky will clear and by the afternoon it will be a sunny upper 30s day. We Energies encourages anyone who experiences a power outage to report it as soon as it occurs in one of three ways: online, through the app or by calling 1-800-662-4797.



The We Energies outage map reported more than 1000 customers without power early Thursday morning, March 20 as strong winds swept across southeast Wisconsin.

As of 5:45 a.m., the outage map showed 595 customers still without service.

Wind advisory

What we know:

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory until 7 a.m. Thursday for the following counties: Jefferson, Ozaukee, Walworth, Fond Du Lac, Kenosha, Milwaukee, Racine, Dodge, Washington, Sheboygan, and Waukesha.

The FOX6 Weather Experts say the wind will calm and the sky will clear and by the afternoon it will be a sunny upper 30s day.

Report a power outage

What you can do:

We Energies encourages anyone who experiences a power outage to report it as soon as it occurs in one of three ways: online, through the app or by calling 1-800-662-4797.

Safety tips

The We Energies outage map shows service disruptions by municipalities and counties. For tips on what to do before, during or after a power outage, visit the We Energies website. Some safety tips include:

Stay at least 25 feet away from downed power lines and assume they are energized.

Use flashlights, not candles

Keep refrigerator and freezer doors closed as much as possible

Check on neighbors and relatives, especially seniors or anyone with medical conditions