Southeast Wisconsin heat wave brings warning for medication users

The Brief Milwaukee doctors said some daily medications can make it harder for the body to stay hydrated or regulate temperature during extreme heat. Ascension Wisconsin ER doctors said diuretics can increase dehydration risk, while antihistamines like Benadryl can affect the body’s ability to sweat. Southeast Wisconsin pharmacists warned that insulin and some medications kept at room temperature can be damaged by extreme heat.



Doctors and pharmacists are warning that extreme heat can be especially dangerous for people who take daily medication.

What we know:

Ascension Wisconsin ER doctors said some prescriptions can make it harder for the body to stay hydrated or regulate its internal temperature during dangerous heat.

Christopher Ford, an emergency medicine doctor with Ascension Wisconsin, said some mental health medications can affect the body’s ability to respond to heat.

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"People are on antidepressants, on other psychotropic medications or for mental health – that can sometimes blunt your body’s ability to regulate your internal thermostat," Ford said.

Ford said diuretic medications, also known as water pills, can increase the risk for dehydration. He said common antihistamines like Benadryl can also block the body’s ability to sweat.

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Hashim Zaibak, founder of Hayat Pharmacy, said people who take water pills should be especially careful.

"If someone is taking a water pill for their blood pressure – those patients have to be extra careful drinking a lot more water than usual to keep themselves hydrated – and some medications can make you more sensitive to the sun," Zaibak said.

Ford said the heat can become dangerous before someone realizes how serious it is.

"Your brain is not telling your body it’s overheating until it is too late," Ford said.

What they're saying:

Doctors said they are already treating the first wave of heat-related illnesses. Experts said people should get to air conditioning immediately if they or their loved ones experience heavy sweating, muscle cramps, headaches or severe fatigue.

Ford said many people are not used to regulating their body temperature in this kind of heat.

"It takes a while for your body to become acclimated to that heat, so a lot of us are behind the 8-ball when we don’t have the ability to regulate temperature, and our bodies aren’t used to being in the heat," Ford said.

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Pharmacists are also warning people to protect their medications from extreme temperatures.

Zaibak said insulin degrades quickly in extreme heat and should not be exposed to the heat wave. He said some medications that are supposed to be kept at room temperature can also be affected.

"If you’re out and have a bottle of tablets with you – it’s not a big deal," Zaibak said. "The capsules – some of the capsules will actually melt in the high temperatures."

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