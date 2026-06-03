Southeast Wisconsin Air Quality Alert; 'unhealthy for sensitive groups'
MILWAUKEE - The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued an Air Quality Alert for much of southeast Wisconsin until 11 p.m. on Wednesday, June 3.
Air Quality Alert
What we know:
The counties impacted include Jefferson, Kenosha, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Rock, Walworth, Washington, and Waukesha. The Ozone AQI is expected to reach the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups level.
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Officials urge sensitive groups to make outdoor activities shorter and less intense. Watch for symptoms such as coughing or shortness of breath. Plan outdoor activities in the morning when ozone is lower. You can learn more information on current air quality.
FOX6 Weather Extras
Local perspective:
Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:
FOX6 Storm Center app
FOX LOCAL Mobile app
FOX Weather app
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Maps and radar
We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.
School and business closings
When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.
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The Source: Information in this report is from the FOX6 Weather Experts and National Weather Service.
The Source: Information in this post was provided by the National Weather Service and FOX6 Weather Experts.