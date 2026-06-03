Southeast Wisconsin Air Quality Alert; 'unhealthy for sensitive groups'

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The Brief The National Weather Service issued an Air Quality Alert for much of southeast Wisconsin, including nine counties, until 11 p.m. on Wednesday, June 3. Ozone levels are expected to reach "Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups," bringing potential symptoms like coughing or shortness of breath.



The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued an Air Quality Alert for much of southeast Wisconsin until 11 p.m. on Wednesday, June 3.

Air Quality Alert

What we know:

The counties impacted include Jefferson, Kenosha, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Rock, Walworth, Washington, and Waukesha. The Ozone AQI is expected to reach the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups level.

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Officials urge sensitive groups to make outdoor activities shorter and less intense. Watch for symptoms such as coughing or shortness of breath. Plan outdoor activities in the morning when ozone is lower. You can learn more information on current air quality.

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

FOX Weather

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

FOX6 Weather Experts in social media

The Source: Information in this report is from the FOX6 Weather Experts and National Weather Service.