Southeast WI extreme heat; Chill on the Hill canceled for Aug. 27

The Bay View Neighborhood Association canceled Chill on the Hill for Tuesday, Aug. 27, due to the excessive heat warning and threat of thunderstorms at showtime.

Patty Thompson, Executive Producer of Chill on the Hill, issued the following statement:

"We've worked closely with our weather service to determine that there will be no relief from the heat as we set up for the show during the afternoon hours. With stage temperatures well over 105 degrees, it is not possible to safely get the work done, and it's not safe for our performers, volunteers or guests. We are thankful for the 12 great shows we've had this season and look forward to an amazing 20th Anniversary starting June 3, 2025!"

Chill on the Hill is produced by the Bay View Neighborhood Association in partnership with Milwaukee County Parks. A news release says it is an all-volunteer production that is supported by sponsorships, donations, and memberships.