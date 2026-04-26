South Side safety plan launched; Milwaukee leaders target crime, trust

The Brief Common Ground launched a South Side Safety Plan after six months of research and resident concerns about crime. The plan focuses on accountability, proactive neighborhoods, police relationships, policy reform and prevention. Leaders cited charges against landlord Sam Stair, who is accused of aiding drug activity across south side properties.



Community leaders and residents on Milwaukee’s south side say crime concerns have left many feeling unsafe, prompting a new effort to address the issue.

What they're saying:

Common Ground, a coalition of community members and leaders, launched a South Side Safety Plan on Sunday outside St. Hyacinth Parish after six months of research into crime in the area.

"People just aren’t feeling safe," said José Pérez, Milwaukee Common Council president.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

"All they talked about was crime, crime, crime," said Ruben Rosales, St. Hyacinth Parish council president.

The plan outlines five focus areas: accountability, proactive neighborhoods, police relationships, policy reform and prevention. An action team on the south side is expected to help implement those strategies.

Juan Ramirez, a south side resident, said he wants to see a stronger police presence in his neighborhood.

"More patrolling. Want to see officers patrolling the streets because I don’t really see them around. That’s the main thing," Ramirez said. "We hear shootings. We hear a lot of different things on the streets. It’s not safe at all."

Ramirez said he hopes the plan will help build trust and improve communication between residents and police.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"Most of the time when there is shootings and stuff like that, nobody calls the police," he said. "They just let it happen."

Dig deeper:

Leaders also pointed to the recent arrest of landlord Sam Stair, who is accused by prosecutors of renting properties to drug dealers in exchange for kickbacks and tipping off tenants about law enforcement activity. Investigators say Stair owns about 150 rental properties, most on the south side.

"Mobile drug dealing usage on our streets – using these properties on our blocks. You residents of Milwaukee deserve better," the Milwaukee Common Council president said.

What's next:

He said he plans to hold a public hearing June 8 to discuss what is working and what still needs improvement in public safety.