South Shore Terrace Winter Beer Garden chalets now open to public

Milwaukee's South Shore Terrace "Winter Beer Garden" is now open for business with a twist.

Starting Thursday, Dec. 17, beer gardeners will be able to visit the Terrace by reserving one of the terrace chalets for a 90-minute timeslot. Each chalet can accommodate six people if they're from the same household, or two people if they're from different households.

Chalet reservations cost $75 for each timeslot. The fee includes a $50 credit for food & beverages, which will be provided by table service. Reservations will be available daily (except Dec. 24 & 25).

The winter menu features a range of dishes to help keep you warm, including a Friday night slow-roasted prime rib dinner; Belgian waffles, truffle mac and cheese, and the vegetarian 'Ultimate burger' as well as snacks, soups, salads, fresh-baked mini cookies, and a Kids’ Menu. Plus, of course, many of the favorite South Shore Terrace beers and non-alcoholic beverages.

Proceeds from the beer garden help fund services provided by Milwaukee County Parks that have been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reservations can be made at southshoreterrace.com on a first-come, first-served basis.