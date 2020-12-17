Expand / Collapse search

South Shore Terrace Winter Beer Garden chalets now open to public

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Bay View
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

South Shore Terrace "Winter Beer Garden"

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee's South Shore Terrace "Winter Beer Garden" is now open for business with a twist.

Starting Thursday, Dec. 17, beer gardeners will be able to visit the Terrace by reserving one of the terrace chalets for a 90-minute timeslot. Each chalet can accommodate six people if they're from the same household, or two people if they're from different households.

South Shore Terrace "Winter Beer Garden"

Chalet reservations cost $75 for each timeslot. The fee includes a $50 credit for food & beverages, which will be provided by table service. Reservations will be available daily (except Dec. 24 & 25). 

The winter menu features a range of dishes to help keep you warm, including a Friday night slow-roasted prime rib dinner; Belgian waffles, truffle mac and cheese, and the vegetarian 'Ultimate burger' as well as snacks, soups, salads, fresh-baked mini cookies, and a Kids’ Menu. Plus, of course, many of the favorite South Shore Terrace beers and non-alcoholic beverages.

South Shore Terrace "Winter Beer Garden"

Proceeds from the beer garden help fund services provided by Milwaukee County Parks that have been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reservations can be made at southshoreterrace.com on a first-come, first-served basis.

