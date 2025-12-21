South Milwaukee students spread holiday cheer at assisted living facility

The Brief Students and families from Zion Lutheran School delivered gifts and treats to residents at Franciscan Villa as part of a holiday Giving Tree tradition. The program sends donated gifts to a different group each year and marked its first visit to the assisted living facility. Organizers say the visit brought emotional moments for residents, capped off with a group Christmas singalong.



Residents at an assisted living facility in South Milwaukee received an early dose of Christmas cheer as students and families from Zion Lutheran School delivered gifts, treats and songs as part of the school’s annual Giving Tree program.

What we know:

During the season of giving, students from the school joined family members and church volunteers to surprise residents at Franciscan Villa, filling wagons with presents and handing them out throughout the facility. The Giving Tree is a long-running holiday tradition for the school, built around gift donations for different groups each year, including veterans and families in need.

"It was just fun and happy," said Ellen Rogers, a student volunteer.

Rogers spent her Sunday morning alongside friends and family, sharing moments with seniors who staff say don’t always have the opportunity to see loved ones during the holidays.

What they're saying:

"As a Christian it shows living our faith and being able to give to others especially during this time," said Neil Schliewe, Zion Lutheran School principal. "With a facility like this having people that maybe their family is far away, maybe their family isn’t able to visit or maybe they’ve lost touch with family."

Schliewe said the impact of the visit was immediately visible, with some residents moved to tears.

"We saw literally residents crying tears of joy because of not being able to experience that family time during this period of their lives and so being able to have kids from our school and our church, be able to come and do that it’s incredibly special," Schliewe said.

What's next:

After the gift-giving wrapped up, students and staff shared one final surprise, singing Christmas songs together with residents. School leaders say planning for next year’s Giving Tree will begin on Thanksgiving.