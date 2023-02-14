South Milwaukee police K-9 unit; department fundraising for program

article

The South Milwaukee Police Department (SMPD) is taking the steps needed to start a K-9 unit on the force.

In late 2022, officials announced an intent to fundraise for and implement a K-9 unit. In January, paperwork was filed with the IRS to establish a 501(c)(3) organization.

Money raised has been through donations, sales of the department's K-9 t-shirts and plush dogs, and a penny war being organized by the School District of South Milwaukee. With the public’s help, the police department expects to have a K-9 join the force by the end of 2023.

Officials say sales of the t-shirts and plush dogs will continue at the SMPD counter at South Milwaukee City Hall. Donations can also be dropped off or mailed to the SMPD at 2424 15th Avenue in South Milwaukee. Checks can be made out to the SMPD K-9 Program.

A fundraising campaign with our business community will be starting soon as well. Commitments to support the K-9 have already been made by Oak Creek Veterinary Care Clinic, Walmart, Farm & Fleet, and the South

Milwaukee Lions Club.

South Milwaukee police plan to choose from three dog breeds, including Belgian Malinois, German shepherd, and Dutch shepherd. The committee will also be launching an internal application process to choose the SMPD officer who will work with the K-9.