South Milwaukee mural project; artists sought to submit proposals

article

The City of South Milwaukee is inviting artists to submit ideas for a mural project on a building located in the heart of the downtown area.

The project would be painted on the west wall of the Human Concerns building at 1029 Milwaukee Avenue. That is adjacent to the South Milwaukee Downtown Market – near "Da Crusher" statue and the new Bucyrus Commons gathering space.

A commission up to $50,000 is available for the chosen artist(s) to prepare the area, create and install the work. The building wall measures 115 feet x 24 feet and is unpainted brick void of any

openings. This project is made possible by the Bucyrus Foundation legacy investment.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

A news release says the project’s goal is to bring the community together and attract visitors to the downtown. Officials say the design should represent new beginnings for the City of South Milwaukee. Beautification and "surprise and delight" is encouraged.

Applicants may be an individual, artist, or group of artists, submitting a concept by March 13. Upon selection, an artist will develop a final design and begin work June 2023.

For a complete list of requirements, you'll find information at southmilwaukee.gov.