South Milwaukee man missing, endangered

South Milwaukee police are looking for a man considered missing and endangered, last seen Nov. 3 near 5th Avenue and Marina Road.

According to police, Ricardo Vazquez Santiago suffers from several medical conditions, and he requires medication and care.

He frequents the south side of Milwaukee, where he has several friends.

He is not known to have a phone.

Police said his vehicle, a 2005 maroon Toyota Sienna with Wisconsin license plate number AGL 7319, has been listed as stolen.

He's described as standing 5'10" tall and weighs 185 pounds. He has short, gray hair and a short, gray beard. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact South Milwaukee police at 414-768-8060.