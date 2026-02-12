South Milwaukee man accused of assaulting citizen, damaging squad car

article

The Brief Oak Creek police detained a South Milwaukee man Tuesday night after he allegedly attacked passing cars and a bystander. The suspect, appearing to be under the influence, kicked a squad car and resisted officers until a taser was deployed. The man could face charges of battery, disorderly conduct, criminal damage, and resisting arrest.



Oak Creek police arrested a 28-year-old South Milwaukee man on Tuesday evening, Feb. 10, after receiving numerous 911 calls about an agitated man walking in the roadway near Pennsylvania and Drexel.

Numerous 911 calls

What we know:

A news release from the Oak Creek Police Department says those 911 calls started coming around 7:20 p.m. Tuesday. Witnesses reported the man was punching, kicking and throwing items at passing cars. It was also reported the man physically assaulted a citizen.

When officers arrived on the scene, the South Milwaukee man kicked a marked squad car. Officers attempted to take the man into custody, but he resisted attempts. Officers later deployed a taser and were able to get the man into custody.

Dig deeper:

Officials said the 28-year-old was "displaying indications of being under the influence of a narcotic or other altered medical state," the news release says.

The citizen assaulted by the man suffered minor injuries, but did not need medical treatment.

The squad suffered cosmetic body damage.

What's next:

Criminal charges of battery, disorderly conduct, criminal damage to property and resisting arrest will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.