South Milwaukee house fire near 5th and Marion, 4 displaced

Firefighters responded to the scene of a house fire in South Milwaukee Saturday morning, Jan. 21.

Crews were called to the area of 5th and Marion around 2:30 a.m.

They found heavy smoke coming from the 2nd and 3rd floors upon arrival.

Firefighters were able to locate and extinguish the fire quickly. No injuries were reported. According to officials, four people and a dog are displaced and will stay with family.

The cause of the fire is undetermined.