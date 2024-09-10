South Milwaukee fire; no injuries reported

article

An early morning structure fire broke out in South Milwaukee on Tuesday, Sept. 10.

The South Milwaukee Fire Department responded to 1406 Marion Ave just after 12:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, fire units encountered a fire in the upper floor knee wall of a one-and-a-half story, single-family dwelling.

All family members, including four adults and three children, were able to evacuate from the building. Fire crews found several unharmed pets that were removed from the home as well.

The fire was contained to the upper floor, with two unaccounted-for cats. The American Red Cross is assisting the family with their immediate needs.

No firefighters were injured.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.