South Milwaukee affordable housing; $3M investment targets families, vets

Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley announced on Monday, Nov. 18 a $3 million investment in affordable housing units as part of the redevelopment of the former site of Bucyrus-Erie in South Milwaukee.

A news release says the project will be located at 1100 Milwaukee Avenue in South Milwaukee. It is being developed by Scott Crawford, Inc. and will create a total of 171 rental housing units.

There will be 81 units dedicated as affordable housing that will target residents earning $15/hour or less, with eight units reserved for veterans earning less than 60 percent of area median income, whom will be referred directly by Milwaukee County DHHS Veterans’ Services.

The project is a $50 million mixed-use development that will repurpose three former Bucyrus-Erie office buildings and construct a new building.

Milwaukee County’s investment includes $2.5 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds and $500,000 in Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds for 81 affordable housing units to be part of the project.

Officials say this development is historic in that it will be a signature piece of a downtown revitalization plan for South Milwaukee, and follows a national trend of transforming office buildings into housing units, featuring a mix of market rate and affordable units.