Live: Solar eclipse 2024 updates, forecast and video

It's eclipse day! The much-anticipated "Great North American" eclipse of 2024 is finally near.

Millions of Americans have flocked to the 115-mile wide stretch of the U.S. known as the "path of totality" – from Texas to Maine – where daytime will briefly turn to darkness as the moon completely blocks the sun. It's the first time the U.S. has had a full solar eclipse since 2017.

10:30 am ET: NASA animation shows eclipse totality

NASA released a neat animation Monday showing exactly how the eclipse will travel across the U.S. Monday. Check it out:

10 am ET: What to know about pets and solar eclipse

FILE - People use protective glasses on their dog during a partial solar eclipse at the Pier Head in Liverpool, north-west England, on March 20, 2015. (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

While some abnormal animal behavior has been recorded during eclipses of the past, don’t expect anything unusual from your pets.

However, there are a few things you can do to make sure they’ll stay safe – including leaving pets inside during the eclipse (but not for any reason that has to do with the sun).

"Though one could take pets outside for an eclipse, they really won’t appreciate the phenomenon, and you probably should not take them if there are going to be many people or crowds present, which could cause fear or anxiety to certain pets," Dr. Jerry Klein, the Chief Veterinarian with the American Kennel Club, told FOX Television Stations.

"The concern is that they may stress and try to escape, so always make sure pets are properly controlled, on leashes," he added.

9:45 am ET: How to get the best view of the solar eclipse

The Diamond Ring effect is seen as the moon makes its final move over the sun during the total solar eclipse on Monday, August 21, 2017 above Madras, Oregon. (Photo by: HUM Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

It may seem as simple as walking outside and looking up.

But in order to get the clearest possible view of the sky, there are some ways to plan ahead.

9:30 am ET: Crowds gather at Niagara Falls ahead of solar eclipse

People gather at Niagara Falls State Park ahead of a total solar eclipse across North America, in Niagara Falls, New York, on April 8, 2024. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images) Expand

People have started gathering at Niagara Falls in New York ahead of the total solar eclipse on Monday afternoon.

This year's path of totality is 115 miles wide, stretching from southern Texas up through Ohio, then over to northern Maine.

The next total solar eclipse visible from a large part of North America won't be until 2044.

9 am ET: How to make sure your eclipse glasses work

A man wears special glasses to observe the Great North American Eclipse ahead of tomorrow's eclipse on April 7, 2024 in Torreon, Mexico. (Photo by Manuel Guadarrama/Getty Images)

It’s not safe to look directly at the sun without proper eye protection. In fact, the only time it’s safe to do so is during the brief period when the moon completely blocks the sun.

Looking at the sun through a camera lens, binoculars, or any other type of lens without a special solar filter will also injure your eyes.

NASA says before you take your eclipse glasses out to the main event, do these checks to make sure they’re safe to use.

8:50 am ET: 125,000 visitors expected in Indianapolis

FOX Weather Correspondent Robert Ray spoke with Visit Indy Senior Director of Public Relations Morgan Snyder who said it’s possible that 125,000 people may be visiting Indianapolis for the total solar eclipse on Monday.

Indianapolis is among the cities that have been planning for the eclipse for months, ready to capitalize on the tourism boom.

Beyond simply visiting cities in the path of totality, here are 16 of the coolest ways to watch the celestial event.

8:45 am ET: Major cities in path of totality face dangerous severe weather threat

NOAA's Storm Prediction Center has placed more than 5 million people in a Level 3 out of 5 risk , including some cities along the western edge of the path of totality in Texas, such as Dallas , on its 5-point severe thunderstorm risk scale .

But more than 10 million people are in a Level 2 out of 5 risk, which includes several other cities along the path of totality, such as San Antonio, Austin, Waco and Texarkana, according to FOX Weather.

Little Rock, Arkansas, is also at risk of seeing severe weather on Monday, but the severe weather risk there is slightly lower, meteorologists say.

8 am ET: Do not stop on roads, highways during eclipse, Dallas police say

The Dallas Police Department is reminding people not to stop on highways or roads to watch the solar eclipse. Drivers should also prepare and plan for travel delays.

7:45 am ET: How the total solar eclipse boosts the economy

As millions prepare to see the rare total solar eclipse in different cities across North America, it also brings an added benefit.

LiveNOW from FOX host Jeane Franseen spoke to consumer strategist Lisa Miller about how the eclipse will boost the economy.

7:30 am ET: Solar eclipse 2024 food deals and freebies

Insomnia Cookies' limited-edition Moon Cookie Cake Expand

The rare total solar eclipse is happening today, dimming skies across a generous path of North America, and businesses are celebrating the celestial event with food deals and freebies.

From a "blackout" float to special doughnut treats and Moon Pies, here are some blindingly good treats to enjoy for the special day.

6:30 am ET: Total solar eclipse forecast shows where clouds could interfere

America's Total Eclipse is happening today. Here's the latest outlook from the FOX Forecast Center showing which regions of the U.S. will have the best viewing conditions and which areas might have to contend with cloud cover.

4:45 am ET: NWS releases details on expected cloud cover in New York

The National Weather Service office in Albany , New York , released some information about what they're expecting in terms of cloud cover for the solar eclipse this afternoon.

Check out a more detailed look at the total solar eclipse forecast .

What to know about the April 2024 solar eclipse

Projected path and time of totality for the 2024 total solar eclipse over the U.S.

The April 2024 solar eclipse will be visible, at least in part, to nearly everyone in the U.S. But the path of totality – where the moon will completely block the sun – is a 115-mile-wide region that stretches from southern Texas up through Ohio, then over to northern Maine.

Southern Texas will see the peak of totality first, around 1:30 p.m. Central Daylight Time. Then Dallas at 1:42 p.m., with the time getting later and later as the moon’s shadow moves north. Indianapolis will see the peak around 3:05 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time; Cleveland at 3:15 p.m., and northern Maine around 3:30 p.m.

However, it will take several hours for the moon to move across the sun, so the actual eclipse event will start just over an hour before the peak of totality, with more and more of the sun slowly being blocked.

Large cities in the path of totality include:

Austin, Texas

Dallas, Texas

Little Rock, Arkansas

Carbondale, Illinois

Indianapolis, Indiana

Cleveland, Ohio

Buffalo, New York

Plattsburgh, New York

Presque Isle, Maine

The farther you are from that path, less and less of the sun will appear to be blocked. Those closest to the center of the path will see total darkness for about four minutes at the peak of totality.

But because the moon moves slowly across the sun’s path, the entire eclipse event – from when the moon first clips the sun until the time it clears – will last from 90 minutes to over two hours for those in the path of totality.

John Bills tests his camera equipment on the eve of a total solar eclipse across North America, in Cape Vincent, New York, on April 7, 2024. (Photo by STAN HONDA/AFP via Getty Images)

After 2024, NASA says, the next total solar eclipse visible from any point in the contiguous United States will occur in 2044. Totality will only be visible from North Dakota and Montana.

The next total solar eclipse that will travel across the lower 48 states from coast to coast is in 2045. ​