Smokey sirloin steak with tomato hummus: recipe

We often eat hummus with an appetizer, but the protein-packed dip adds even more color and flavor to steaks. Angela Horkan with the Wisconsin Beef Council joins FOX6 WakeUp to share the recipe for smokey sirloin steak with tomato hummus.

INGREDIENTS:

1 beef Top Sirloin Steak (about 1 pound)

Dry Rub:

2 teaspoons ground cumin

1 teaspoon onion powder

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon smoked paprika

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

Garnish (optional):

1 parsnip, sliced into thin strips using a vegetable peeler

1 cup thinly sliced Swiss chard, stems removed

1 cup vegetable oil

Tomato Hummus:

1 can (15 ounces) Great Northern beans, rinsed and drained

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 tablespoon tomato paste

1 teaspoon minced garlic

Sauteed Asparagus:

1 tablespoon butter

1 pound fresh asparagus, trimmed, cut into 1-inch pieces

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

2 teaspoons lemon zest

Pan Sauce:

1/2 cup dry red wine

1 tablespoon minced shallot

1 cup reduced-sodium beef broth

1 tablespoon cornstarch dissolved with 1/4 cup water

1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley leaves

1 tablespoon unsalted butter

COOKING:

Combine Dry Rub ingredients in small bowl. Rub evenly over beef Top Sirloin Steak. Place steak on plate; cover and refrigerate 15 minutes to 1 hour.

Prepare Garnish by heating oil in a small sauce pan to 350° F. Frying in batches, place parsnip and Swiss chard into hot oil; fry about 2 minutes until lightly golden and crispy. Drain on paper towels. Season with salt, as desired. You may fry Garnish up to 8 hours ahead.

Cook's Tip: French fried onions can be used in place of fried parsnip and chard.

Prepare Tomato Hummus by adding beans, olive oil, tomato paste and garlic to food processor bowl. Puree until smooth. If hummus is too thick, add 1 tablespoon water until you reach desired consistency. Season with salt, as desired. Tomato Hummus may be prepared 24 hours in advance.

Cook's Tip: You may substitute 1 cup prepared hummus for Tomato Hummus..

Melt butter in large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add asparagus; cook 5 to 6 minutes until asparagus is crisp tender. Stir in lemon juice and zest; cook 1 minute. Remove asparagus from pan; keep warm.

Cook's Tip: Frozen asparagus may be substituted for fresh asparagus. Prepare according to package directions; toss with lemon juice and zest, as desired.

Place steak in same skillet; cook 15 to 18 minutes for medium rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness, turning occasionally. Season with salt, as desired. Remove steak from skillet; keep warm.

In same skillet, add wine and shallot; cook 2 to 3 minutes or until all brown bits attached to pan are dissolved. Add broth; cook 5 to 7 minutes. Stir in cornstarch mixture and bring to a boil. Cook 1 minute; remove from heat. Stir in parsley and butter. Season with salt and pepper, as desired.

Carve steak into thin slices. Place Hummus on bottom of each plate. Top with asparagus and steak. Drizzle steak with Pan Sauce. Top with parsnips and Swiss chard, as desired.