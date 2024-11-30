Small Business Saturday; shoppers head to Milwaukee to buy local

The Brief People were encouraged to shop local on Saturday, Nov. 29 for Small Business Saturday. Not only is it a great way to keep your money in the community, but you can still score deals.



It’s a popular shopping day between Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

On Saturday, Nov. 29, people were encouraged to shop local for Small Business Saturday, and area stores and businesses enjoyed the boost.

"We look forward to this day every year," said Emily Sturdy, Ursa owner.

It’s that time of year when shoppers focus less on the major retailers and more on mom-and-pop shops for Small Business Saturday.

"A bunch of secret Santa gifts, great candles and cozy socks," said shopper Deanna Koutsopanagas.

"I just knew I didn’t want to shop at some big box stores today," added shopper Emma Wenman.

Dozens lined up in the cold to shop at Ursa in Bay View.

"I call it a lifestyle shop because we have a little bit of everything," Sturdy added.

Ursa owner Emily Sturdy says the store offered 10% off all purchases.

"We also have 50 tote bags that are filled with coupons from a bunch of other local small businesses," she added.

Small Business Saturday started in 2010. It’s a way for shoppers to support local spots during the busiest shopping period of the year.

"They might not be here if we don’t support local," added Koutsopanagas.

A new Gallup Poll found the average American plans to spend more than $1,000 on Christmas or holiday gifts this year.

That’s up from this time in 2023. Local business owners don’t want to be left out.

"I’m shopping for some family and friends and a little bit of myself as well," said Wenman.

FOX6 talked with Emma Wenman about Small Business Saturday in Milwaukee’s Third Ward, where she works.

"I think it’s important to support our local communities and making sure we’re showing up for people that are making community," Wenman said.

"Your favorite places in the neighborhood really need the support year-round," Sturdy said.

Local businesses say this is just the beginning of what will likely be a busy holiday shopping season.