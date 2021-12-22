Slow cooker Swedish meatballs: recipe

Are you looking for a quick and easy appetizer for Christmas Eve? The Cooking Mom joins FOX6 WakeUp to share her recipe for Swedish Meatballs.

Ingredients:

1 bag (32 oz) frozen small homestyle meatballs

2 cups beef stock

1 tablespoon Beef Soup Base (optional)

1 can (10.5 oz) cream of mushroom soup

1 packet (.87 oz) brown gravy mix

2 teaspoons garlic powder

1/4 cup dry white wine (optional)

1 cup sour cream

1 cup heavy cream

Chopped fresh dill or parsley (optional)

Directions:

Use a slow cooker liner or spray the insert of the slow cooker with cooking spray. Dump the frozen meatballs into the slow cooker.