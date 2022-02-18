Expand / Collapse search

Slow cooker meatball subs: recipe

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Food
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Slow cooker meatball subs: recipe

The Cooking Mom joins FOX6 WakeUp to share her recipe for slow cooker meatball subs.

Bring out the slow cooker for the big race. 

The Cooking Mom joins FOX6 WakeUp to share her recipe for slow cooker meatball subs. 

Ingredients:
1 package (28 to 32 ounces) frozen pre-cooked meatballs
2 jars (24 ounces each) marinara sauce
2 teaspoons dried Italian seasoning
2 cups shredded mozzarella or 8 slices mozzarella or provolone
6 to 8 sub sandwich rolls, split and toasted

Directions:
Dump one jar of sauce in a slow cooker. Dump in meatballs. Add Italian seasoning. Pour the other jar of sauce on top, Cover and cook on low for 3 to 6 hours. Serve meatballs with some sauce on toasted submarine sandwich buns. Top with some cheese. You can place subs on a baking sheet and toast in a preheated 400 degree oven to melt cheese if you’d like.