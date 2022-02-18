Slow cooker meatball subs: recipe

Bring out the slow cooker for the big race.

The Cooking Mom joins FOX6 WakeUp to share her recipe for slow cooker meatball subs.

Ingredients:

1 package (28 to 32 ounces) frozen pre-cooked meatballs

2 jars (24 ounces each) marinara sauce

2 teaspoons dried Italian seasoning

2 cups shredded mozzarella or 8 slices mozzarella or provolone

6 to 8 sub sandwich rolls, split and toasted

Directions:

Dump one jar of sauce in a slow cooker. Dump in meatballs. Add Italian seasoning. Pour the other jar of sauce on top, Cover and cook on low for 3 to 6 hours. Serve meatballs with some sauce on toasted submarine sandwich buns. Top with some cheese. You can place subs on a baking sheet and toast in a preheated 400 degree oven to melt cheese if you’d like.