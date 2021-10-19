Slinger teen wins Wisconsin Parks & Forests vehicle sticker contest

article

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced on Tuesday, Oct. 19 that Slinger High School junior Kaylee Goodman is the winner of the 2022 Wisconsin State Park and Forest vehicle admission sticker contest.

A news release says "Goodman’s water-inspired design was selected for its creative approach to a sandy beach scene with footprints and wildlife tracks along the water."

Goodman will receive an engraved plaque and a 2022 annual vehicle admission sticker featuring her design when stickers go on sale in early December.

The second-place winner is Gianna Stelter of Cedarburg High School, whose entry depicted an owl’s face above a forest landscape. Taking third place is Jadin Baillie of Bay Port High School, with a park scene design featuring an angler fishing from a dock.

Why purchase a vehicle admission sticker?

The vehicle admission stickers provide access to more than 60 state park, forest and recreation area properties across Wisconsin. The stickers are required on all motor vehicles visiting state parks and recreation areas. Some state forest and trail parking areas also require a sticker.

The 2022 state park stickers and state trail passes go on sale Dec. 1. The 2022 stickers and passes for admission to parks, forests, recreation areas and trails are valid from the date of purchase through Dec. 31, 2022.

Annual admission stickers cost $28 for Wisconsin residents or $38 for non-residents. A family with more than one vehicle registered to the same household may purchase additional state park stickers for $15.50 for residents and $20.50 for non-residents. Wisconsin residents 65 years of age and older can buy a senior citizen annual sticker for $13.