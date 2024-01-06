Slinger crash: Driver hit trees, damaged 2 utility poles

article

A Slinger car crash sent the driver to a hospital, cut through trees and damaged two utility poles Friday, Jan. 5.

It happened on Washington Street near Weil Drive. The police department said the driver crashed into a cluster of tees and a utility pole around 4:15 p.m.

The driver was trapped by heavy tree branches, and officers borrowed a chainsaw from a nearby resident to cut the branches and get the driver out. It was later determined that a utility pole across the street was damaged due to the impact tension on the wires that connected that pole to the pole the driver struck.

Crash on Washington Street near Weil Drive (Courtesy: Slinger Police Department | Facebook)

The driver was taken to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. This crash is still under investigation, but police said preliminary information suggests driver impairment may have caused the crash.

State Highway 175 was shut down for several hours as We Energies and Hartford Electric worked on the power lines. The roadway fully reopened around 1:30 a.m. Saturday,