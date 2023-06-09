Slinger crash; 1 dead, 2 injured

article

Slinger authorities responded to two separate vehicle crashes on Friday, June 9.

Slinger Fire Department was sent to a single-vehicle crash on I-41 SB near Hillside. Due to the location of the crash, Traffic was backed up on both I-41 SB and Highway 60.

Crews were still on the scene when they responded to a second crash involving a vehicle rollover and a struck pedestrian. Crews arrived at the area of State Highway 60 and I-41 SB, where they began assessments of vehicles and lifesaving efforts. One person died on the scene.

Slinger assistant fire chief told FOX6 News that two people were taken to the hospital for their injuries.

State Highway 60 will remain closed between I-41 and Lovers Lane for several hours to facilitate crash reconstruction.