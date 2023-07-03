Slinger car fire on Highway 60; flames spread to adjacent hill

article

Slinger firefighters battled a car fire on Highway 60 just east of Powder Hill Road on Monday, July 3.

The car caught fire around 2 p.m. Monday. Officials say the driver was able to safely stop the car and get out. Moments later, the car became fully engulfed in flames. The fire quickly spread to the ditch and adjacent hill line.

The Hartford Fire Department responded as the fire was on the border between the Village of Slinger and City of Hartford.

Slinger car fire (Credit: Slinger Police Department)

There were no reported injuries with this event, and the fire is not suspicious in nature. It appears a mechanical defect was the cause.