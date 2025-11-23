Slender Man stabbing: Morgan Geyser missing, cut off monitoring bracelet

article

The Brief A woman involved in the Slender Man case is now missing, according to Madison police. Police say Morgan Geyser cut off her Department of Corrections monitoring bracelet and left a group home Saturday night. If you see her, call 911.



Authorities in Madison are searching for Morgan Geyser, who cut off her Department of Corrections monitoring bracelet and left a group home Saturday night, Nov. 22.

Geyser was last seen in the area of Kroncke Dr. in Madison around 8 p.m. with an "adult acquaintance." Her whereabouts are unknown as of Sunday morning.

The Madison Police Department was notified of her disappearance on Sunday morning and immediately sent out the alert.

If you see Geyser, please call 911.

FOX6 asked Geyser's attorney, Anthony Cotton, for a comment when the news broke about her disappearance, and he responded with, "No, I haven’t heard anything about it."

History of the case

The backstory:

Geyser and Anissa Weier were 12 years old in 2014 when they stabbed and nearly killed their classmate, reportedly to please the fictional horror character Slender man. Both girls pleaded guilty in the case. But both said they were not responsible because they were mentally ill.

Both girls were then sent to state mental health facilities. Weier was released in 2021 to live with her father and live under GPS monitoring. Geyser has faced hurdles in her own petitions for release.

In April, after Geyser's conditional release was granted, the victim's family objected to her placement location because the group home was about eight miles from them.

Related article

What they're saying:

"Morgan is very excited about being in a place where she would be able to grow as an individual, more than the other facility, which was really very dystopian," said Anthony Cotton, Geyser's defense attorney.

In July, a judge approved a plan for Geyser to be placed in a Sun Prairie group home.

"So this facility really will allow her to grow in person. And I think be a safer and better member of the community," Cotton said.

But records show Sun Prairie's city attorney filed an objection, and days later, Geyser's attorney said the facility declined placement because of publicity.