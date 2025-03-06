Slender Man stabbing: Morgan Geyser hearing tied to conditional release

The Brief Morgan Geyser is due back in Waukesha County court on Thursday, March 6. A hearing is being held to stop Geyser's conditional release from a state psychiatric hospital. Geyser was one of two people convicted in the 2014 Slender Man stabbing.



A Waukesha County judge will hear on Thursday, March 6 the state's petition to stop the conditional release of Morgan Geyser, one of two people convicted in the Slender Man stabbing that took place more than a decade ago.

A hearing is set for 1:30 p.m. FOX6 News plans to stream that hearing.

Morgan Geyser

In court on Thursday, three doctors who prepared reports for a previous hearing will appear and may testify.

Geyser seeks release

The backstory:

In a decision in January, Judge Michael Bohren granted Geyser conditional release – saying it would not pose a significant risk to the public or Geyser, who now identifies as a transgender man.

The latest petition marked the fourth time in the past two years Geyser asked to be let out of the facility. Geyser withdrew their first two petitions. Bohren denied the third request, saying Geyser remained a risk to the public at that time.

The same three doctors who evaluated Geyser last year returned to the Waukesha County Courthouse with a different outcome in January. In 2024, two of them testified Geyser was not ready to move into a group home. But in January, they called Geyser a "bright young woman" who is no longer a danger. Doctors said Geyser no longer hears voices and has been off anti-psychotic medications for years.

Last May, a doctor diagnosed Geyser with autism spectrum disorder. Geyser was previously diagnosed with schizophrenia. Doctors said neither of those things impacted Geyser's mental health recovery.

What's next:

The plan for Geyser's conditional release had him headed to a group home, where he would be monitored and treated.

The petition filed to stop the conditional release was over concerns about books Geyser was reading and a person who the state said Geyser was in communication with. The state argued the book included graphic content.

"I think it's unfair for somebody, who was already ordered to be released, now has their plan interrupted because she chose to disclose intreatment things that she is reading and talk honestly and openly about the questions that are asked of her," said Anthony Cotton, Geyser's defense attorney.

Slender Man case

Timeline:

In 2014, Geyser and Anissa Weier were both 12 years old when they lured Payton Leutner to a Waukesha park after a sleepover. Geyser stabbed Leutner 19 times while Weier egged him on. Leutner barely survived.

Slender Man

Geyser and Weier later told investigators they wanted to earn the right to be servants of the fictional Slender Man and that they feared he would harm their families if they didn’t carry out the attack.

Weier pleaded guilty to attempted second-degree intentional homicide and was also sent to the psychiatric center. She was granted a release in 2021 to live with her father and was ordered to wear a GPS monitor.

Geyser pleaded guilty to attempted first-degree intentional homicide and was sent to the psychiatric institute because of mental illness.