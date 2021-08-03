Six Flags in Texas to introduce 'world's steepest drop' rollercoaster

It doesn’t get steeper than this. Six Flags in Texas recently announced a new roller coaster for 2022. Aside from the usual thrills that come with these sorts of rides, this coaster will have the world’s steepest drop.

The ride is named Dr. Diabolical’s Cliffhanger and will debut in 2022 at Six Flags Fiesta in San Antonio. According to a press release , the coaster will feature a 95-degree "beyond vertical" drop after the initial climb of 150-feet.

The ride’s backstory involves a mad scientist luring unsuspecting victims onto the ride in an attempt to harvest fear and adrenaline.

"Dr. Diabolical proclaims to have an elixir from the fountain of youth that is capable of preserving life," the press release says. "She lures unsuspecting visitors to partake, but little do they know that she is using them to fulfill her evil plan to frighten the world with her menacing creatures. Dr. Diabolical built a machine to harvest the essence of human adrenaline and fear in order to nourish her creatures."

Aside from the steep drop, the ride will also feature three 21-passenger trains and speeds of up to 60 miles-per-hour. Riders will travel across 2,501 feet of track, during which they’ll experience a 270-degree zero-g roll.

Images of the ride show that instead of a typical roller coaster cart, the ride will use a wider, three-row cart.

The ride is being manufactured by Bolliger and Mabillard and, once completed, will be located in the Crackaxle Canyon Screampunk District of the park. Six Flags Fiesta marks the ride’s "thrill level" as "maximum."