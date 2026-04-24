Silver Alert canceled: Missing Wauwatosa man found safe

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The Brief A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 72-year-old man last seen Thursday in Wauwatosa. Victor Alexander said he was going for a walk and has not been seen since. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wauwatosa Police Department at 414-471-8430.



UPDATE: Wauwatosa police say Victor has been found safe. The original reporting is below.

A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 72-year-old man.

Silver Alert

What we know:

The Wauwatosa Police Department said Victor Alexander was last seen on Thursday, April 23 near Mayfair Road and Center Street.

Victor Alexander said he was going for a walk around 1:42 p.m. and has not been seen since. Alexander does not have access to a vehicle. He may be confused.

Victor is described as a male, white, 6 feet tall, 230 pounds with blue eyes and short gray hair.

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Police tips

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wauwatosa Police Department at 414-471-8430.

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Wauwatosa Police Department.





