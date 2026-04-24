Silver Alert canceled: Missing Wauwatosa man found safe
WAUWATOSA, Wis. - UPDATE: Wauwatosa police say Victor has been found safe. The original reporting is below.
A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 72-year-old man.
Silver Alert
What we know:
The Wauwatosa Police Department said Victor Alexander was last seen on Thursday, April 23 near Mayfair Road and Center Street.
Victor Alexander said he was going for a walk around 1:42 p.m. and has not been seen since. Alexander does not have access to a vehicle. He may be confused.
Victor is described as a male, white, 6 feet tall, 230 pounds with blue eyes and short gray hair.
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Police tips
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wauwatosa Police Department at 414-471-8430.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Wauwatosa Police Department.