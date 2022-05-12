Silver Alert: South Milwaukee woman with dementia missing

article

A Silver Alert has been issued for a 61-year-old South Milwaukee woman who authorities say has dementia – and walked away from her residence near 9th and Clark Avenue on Thursday morning, May 12.

The alert indicates Ada Velazquez has the ability to walk long distances, but likely has no idea where she is going. She was last seen around 11:30 a.m. Thursday.

Velazquez is described as a female, Hispanic, 5'5" tall, weighing 135 pounds, with brown eyes and brown/gray hair. She was last seen wearing a pink Nike short sleeve shirt, blue jeans, and gray slip-on shoes. She may be wearing or carrying a black sweatshirt (no hood) – and she may or may not be wearing glasses.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Advertisement

If you have information that could help locate Velazquez, you are urged to call the South Milwaukee Police Department at 414-768-8060.