Silver Alert: Missing Racine man, police seek public's help

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The Brief A Silver Alert has been issued for James King, who was last seen Tuesday night at Ascension Hospital in Racine. King was discharged with a bus pass and may be trying to get to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Anyone with information is asked to contact Racine police at 262-886-2300.



A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Racine man last seen Tuesday night at Ascension Hospital.

What we know:

The Racine Police Department said James King, 72, was last seen around 10 p.m. Tuesday, May 5, at Ascension Hospital on Spring Street.

King was discharged from the hospital with a bus pass and may be trying to get to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He is believed to be on foot or may be traveling by bus.

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King is described as Black, 6 feet tall and 215 pounds, with brown eyes and a bald head.

Police said he was last seen wearing a black winter coat with a brown fur hood, black sweatpants and black Nike shoes. He was also carrying an orange bag with a black backpack inside.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact Racine police at 262-886-2300.