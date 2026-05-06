Silver Alert: Missing Racine man, police seek public's help
RACINE, Wis. - A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Racine man last seen Tuesday night at Ascension Hospital.
What we know:
The Racine Police Department said James King, 72, was last seen around 10 p.m. Tuesday, May 5, at Ascension Hospital on Spring Street.
King was discharged from the hospital with a bus pass and may be trying to get to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He is believed to be on foot or may be traveling by bus.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
King is described as Black, 6 feet tall and 215 pounds, with brown eyes and a bald head.
Police said he was last seen wearing a black winter coat with a brown fur hood, black sweatpants and black Nike shoes. He was also carrying an orange bag with a black backpack inside.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to contact Racine police at 262-886-2300.
The Source: The Racine Police Department provided information in this report.