Silver Alert: Police seek missing Kenosha woman, last seen Friday

The Brief Authorities have issued a Silver Alert for a missing Kenosha woman, Mary Ness. She was last seen Friday afternoon, planning to get an emissions test and then go to Planet Fitness in Racine. She is believed to be in her vehicle, a 2011 silver Honda Accord with Wisconsin plates 706-PJN.



A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Kenosha woman, Mary Ness, who was last seen Friday afternoon, Jan. 9.

According to the Kenosha Police Department, 87-year-old Mary Ness left her home on 99th Avenue near 75th Street (State Highway 50) at about 1:30 p.m.

Ness said she was going to get an emissions test for her vehicle at Great American Tire on 78th Street and then go to Planet Fitness in Racine. Her caregiver has not seen her since 1:30 p.m.

Description

What we know:

Mary Ness is an 87-year-old female, white, with a height of 5' 2" and a weight of 160 lbs. She has brown eyes and gray shoulder-length hair.

She was last seen wearing beige pants, a purple shirt, black leather jacket, and dark blue shoes.

Vehicle description

What we know:

She is believed to be traveling in her vehicle, a 2011 silver Honda Accord with Wisconsin license plates 706-PJN.

2011 silver Honda Accord

Police tips

What we know:

Anyone with any information on where Mary Ness may be should contact the Kenosha Police Department at 262-605-5200. For emergencies, call 911.