Silver Alert: Missing Waukesha man, police seek public's help

The Brief Waukesha police are searching for 70-year-old Michael Taylor, last seen late Jan. 3 near Sunset and Oakdale. The Silver Alert says Taylor may believe he still lives in Milwaukee and could be using public transportation. Anyone with information is asked to call the City of Waukesha Police Department at 262-524-3820.



Police in the city of Waukesha are asking for the public’s help in locating a 70-year-old man who left his home on foot late Friday night and has not been seen since.

What we know:

A Silver Alert was issued for Michael Taylor, who was last seen around 10 p.m. Jan. 3 near Sunset Drive and Oakdale Drive in Waukesha, according to the City of Waukesha Police Department.

Taylor is described as a Black male, about 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing approximately 205 pounds, with brown eyes. He is bald and has a goatee. Police say he is missing part of a finger, possibly the middle finger on his left hand.

He was last seen wearing tan shoes, hunter green pants and is believed to be wearing a blue-colored jacket.

Investigators say Taylor left his home on foot late Jan. 3 or possibly early Jan. 4. Police believe he may be heading toward Milwaukee under the belief that he still lives there, though he currently resides in Waukesha.

Police also say Taylor may attempt to use public transportation, including city buses, to travel from place to place. He does not have his own vehicle.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on Taylor’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Waukesha Police Department at 262-524-3820.