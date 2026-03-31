Silver Alert: Missing New Berlin woman, police seek public's help
NEW BERLIN, Wis. - Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 68-year-old woman.
What we know:
The New Berlin Police Department said Suzanne Szemborski was last seen Tuesday, March 31, at 4:42 p.m. driving northbound on I-94 near the Racine County line. Authorities say she was traveling from New Berlin.
Szemborski is described as 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighing about 220 pounds, with brown eyes and shoulder-length brown hair. She was last seen wearing a pink long-sleeve shirt, black pants and black shoes.
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Police say she was driving a bronze 2014 Subaru Forester with Wisconsin license plate ALR-8821. The vehicle has a broken passenger-side tail light.
Authorities say she may be traveling toward Oak Creek or Bay View and has previously talked about going to a lake.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Berlin Police Department at 262-782-6640.
The Source: The New Berlin Police Department provided information.