Silver Alert: Missing New Berlin woman, police seek public's help

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The Brief Police issued a Silver Alert for Suzanne Szemborski, 68, missing from New Berlin. She was last seen Tuesday driving northbound on I-94 near the Racine County line. Police say she may be headed toward Oak Creek, Bay View or a nearby lake.



Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 68-year-old woman.

What we know:

The New Berlin Police Department said Suzanne Szemborski was last seen Tuesday, March 31, at 4:42 p.m. driving northbound on I-94 near the Racine County line. Authorities say she was traveling from New Berlin.

Szemborski is described as 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighing about 220 pounds, with brown eyes and shoulder-length brown hair. She was last seen wearing a pink long-sleeve shirt, black pants and black shoes.

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Police say she was driving a bronze 2014 Subaru Forester with Wisconsin license plate ALR-8821. The vehicle has a broken passenger-side tail light.

Authorities say she may be traveling toward Oak Creek or Bay View and has previously talked about going to a lake.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Berlin Police Department at 262-782-6640.