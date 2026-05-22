Silver Alert canceled, Milwaukee woman found safe

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The Brief A Silver Alert was issued for a critically missing Milwaukee woman. The 80-year-old was last seen on the city's east side Friday, May 22. Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7212.



UPDATE: The Silver Alert issued for Marilyn Billings has been canceled. Milwaukee police said she has been found safe.

A Silver Alert was issued for a critically missing Milwaukee woman on Friday, May 22.

Marilyn Billings, 80, who was last seen leaving Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Hospital on the city's east side at around 11 a.m. Friday.

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Police described Billings as 5 feet, 5 inches tall and 135 pounds with brown eyes and a gray afro. She wears glasses and was last seen in a blue jacket, blue sweater, green pants and black shoes. She was holding a brown bag and had an ID around her neck.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on Billings' whereabouts is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7212.

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