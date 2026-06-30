Silver Alert: Milwaukee man missing; last seen near 26th and Vienna

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The Brief Milwaukee police are seeking the public's assistance in locating a critically missing 84-year-old man, Cecil Hubbard. He was last seen near 26th and Vienna on June 29. Anyone with any information is asked to call Milwaukee Police Department, District 5 at 414-935-7252.



A Silver Alert has been issued for 84-year-old Cecil Hubbard of Milwaukee.

Missing man

What we know:

Cecil was last seen on June 29 around 9 p.m. in the area of 26th and Vienna.

Cecil is described as a male, black, 5'10" tall, 208 pounds, with short gray hair. He was last seen wearing a navy-blue shirt, unknown pants and shoes, with trifocals glasses.

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Police tips

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to call Milwaukee Police Department, District 5 at 414-935-7252.