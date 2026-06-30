Silver Alert: Milwaukee man missing; last seen near 26th and Vienna
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MILWAUKEE - A Silver Alert has been issued for 84-year-old Cecil Hubbard of Milwaukee.
Missing man
What we know:
Cecil was last seen on June 29 around 9 p.m. in the area of 26th and Vienna.
Cecil is described as a male, black, 5'10" tall, 208 pounds, with short gray hair. He was last seen wearing a navy-blue shirt, unknown pants and shoes, with trifocals glasses.
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Police tips
What you can do:
Anyone with any information is asked to call Milwaukee Police Department, District 5 at 414-935-7252.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.