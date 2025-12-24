Silver Alert: Milwaukee man missing; last seen near 38th and Townsend
MILWAUKEE - A Silver Alert has been issued for 75-year-old Robert Brooks of Milwaukee.
What we know:
Brooks was last seen walking in the area of 38th and Townsend around 10 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 23.
He is described as a male, black, 75 years old, 5'6" tall, and 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black jacket with a red T-shirt underneath and blue jeans.
What you can do:
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department's Seventh District at 414-935-7272.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.