Silver Alert: Milwaukee man missing; last seen near 38th and Townsend

The Brief A Silver Alert was issued for a 75-year-old Milwaukee man, Robert Brooks. He was last seen near 38th and Townsend on Tuesday, Dec. 23. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Milwaukee police at 414-935-7272.



A Silver Alert has been issued for 75-year-old Robert Brooks of Milwaukee.

What we know:

Brooks was last seen walking in the area of 38th and Townsend around 10 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 23.

He is described as a male, black, 75 years old, 5'6" tall, and 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black jacket with a red T-shirt underneath and blue jeans.

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department's Seventh District at 414-935-7272.

