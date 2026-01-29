Silver Alert: 86-year-old Fond du Lac woman missing
FOND DU LAC, Wis. - A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 86-year-old woman from Fond du Lac, Diane Grohskopf.
According to the Fond du Lac Police Department, Diane Grohskopf was last seen leaving her home on Ducharme Ct in the City of Fond du Lac at about 11 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 29 and did not return home.
She left her home driving a gold 2024 Mazda CX-30 (pictured) with Wisconsin license plates AYG-8768.
Police say she has ties to the Sheboygan area and has frequented the casino in Green Bay in the past.
Description
What we know:
Diane Grohskopf is an 86-year-old woman, white, with a height of 5' 6" inches and a weight of 169 lbs.
She has brown eyes and short gray hair. It is unknown what she was last wearing.
Police tips
What you can do:
Anyone with any information on Diane's whereabouts should call the Fond du Lac Police Department 920-322-3700.
The Source: Information was provided by a Wisconsin Crime Alert Network (WCAN) email.