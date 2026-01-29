Silver Alert: 86-year-old Fond du Lac woman missing

article

The Brief Authorities are looking for a missing 86-year-old woman, Diane Grohskopf. She left her home in her Mazda in the late morning hours of Thursday, Jan. 29. She may be in the Sheboygan area or the casino in Green Bay.



A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 86-year-old woman from Fond du Lac, Diane Grohskopf.

According to the Fond du Lac Police Department, Diane Grohskopf was last seen leaving her home on Ducharme Ct in the City of Fond du Lac at about 11 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 29 and did not return home.

She left her home driving a gold 2024 Mazda CX-30 (pictured) with Wisconsin license plates AYG-8768.

Mazda CX-30

Police say she has ties to the Sheboygan area and has frequented the casino in Green Bay in the past.

Description

What we know:

Diane Grohskopf is an 86-year-old woman, white, with a height of 5' 6" inches and a weight of 169 lbs.

She has brown eyes and short gray hair. It is unknown what she was last wearing.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Police tips

What you can do:

Anyone with any information on Diane's whereabouts should call the Fond du Lac Police Department 920-322-3700.