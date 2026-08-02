Silver Alert: 78-year-old Brookfield man missing
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BROOKFIELD - A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Brookfield man on Sunday, August 2.
Police said 78-year-old Douglas Dunning was last seen leaving his home for a walk on Saturday night, August 1.
Missing man
What we know:
Douglas was last seen in Brookfield wearing a long-sleeved burgundy polo shirt, gray slacks and white Nike tennis shoes.
He is described as a white male, 5'8" tall, 161 pounds with brown eyes and balding, brown hair.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to contact the City of Brookfield Police Department at 262-787-3702.