Silver Alert: 78-year-old Brookfield man missing

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The Brief A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Brookfield man on Sunday, August 2. Police said 78-year-old Douglas Dunning was last seen on Saturday. Anyone with information is asked to contact the City of Brookfield Police Department at 262-787-3702 .



A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Brookfield man on Sunday, August 2.

Police said 78-year-old Douglas Dunning was last seen leaving his home for a walk on Saturday night, August 1.

Missing man

What we know:

Douglas was last seen in Brookfield wearing a long-sleeved burgundy polo shirt, gray slacks and white Nike tennis shoes.

He is described as a white male, 5'8" tall, 161 pounds with brown eyes and balding, brown hair.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the City of Brookfield Police Department at 262-787-3702.