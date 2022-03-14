Sienna Moon: A shop for those looking to heal, transform

If you’re looking for an alternative space to relieve yourself of pain and the negative energy in your life?
Brian is in Pewaukee with the owner of this local gift shop that has everything you need to feel good through energetic healing.
PEWAUKEE, Wis. - If you’re looking for an alternative space to relieve yourself of pain and the negative energy in your life? Sienna Moon may be for you. Brian is in Pewaukee with the owner of this local gift shop that has everything you need to feel good through energetic healing.
Feeling stressed? Need to relax, but your next vacation isn’t coming up for a while?
Brian is in Pewaukee learning about the Reiki sessions they offer for anxious guests.
Sienna Moon in Pewaukee is a shop for those looking to heal, transform and add a little glitter back into their life
Brian is checking out this one stop shop for crystals, jewelry, high vibes and epic healing.
Healing the body and mind, that’s one of the goals of a new business in Pewaukee
Brian is at Sienna Moon where they offer the ancient meditative practice of sound healing to get guests in a meditative state.
Are you looking to heal, transform and add a little glitter back into their life
Sienna Moon can help. Brian is in Pewaukee where their crystals and jewelry can raise the vibes for your life.