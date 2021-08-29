Shots fired, causes crash near 2nd and Burleigh

Police are investigating a shots fired incident that led to a crash near 2nd and Burleigh around 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 29.

Police say a suspect fired shots which caused vehicles to crash. No injuries were reported at this time.

Police continue to seek unknown suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.

