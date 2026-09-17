Shorewood woman convicted in spitting case has law license suspended

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The Brief Stephanie Rapkin, the Shorewood lawyer convicted of spitting on a protester back in 2020, had her law license suspended for one year. The Wisconsin Supreme Court's Office of Lawyer Regulation issued the ruling on Thursday, Sept. 17. Rapkin also has to pay more than $3,000 to cover the cost of the proceedings.



A Shorewood lawyer convicted of spitting on a Black Lives Matter protester back in 2020 will have her law license suspended for one year.

Stephanie Rapkin, 70, was found guilty of misdemeanor disorderly conduct back in 2023.

On Thursday, Sept. 17, the Wisconsin Supreme Court's Office of Lawyer Regulation suspended her license to practice law in Wisconsin for one year. She also has to pay to the Office of Lawyer Regulation the costs of the proceedings, which total $3,164.77.

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Legal breakdown

What we know:

According to court documents, Rapkin failed to file an answer or appear for the proceedings, so a default judgment was issued. Her argument that the court lacked jurisdiction because she had retired and stopped paying bar dues was rejected as incorrect under Wisconsin law.

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The court found that while managing an estate and trust, Rapkin charged thousands of dollars without a valid written fee agreement, combined estate and trust charges without clarity, billed standard attorney rates for non-legal work, and stopped responding to the trustee. The estate languished for two years before the probate court removed her and ordered her to repay nearly $19,000 in improper fees.

The court also acknowledged that Rapkin spat in the face of a Black teenager at a protest in Shorewood. She was convicted of misdemeanor disorderly conduct, violating the attorney's oath and legal ethics rules regarding criminal acts that reflect adversely on a lawyer's fitness.

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The backstory:

The jury found a Shorewood woman accused of spitting in a teenager's face during protests in June 2020 guilty of misdemeanor disorderly conduct on Wednesday, April 19, 2023. The verdict came after roughly three hours of deliberation.

"The only reason she spit towards (Eric Lucas), on him, on the ground, wherever it went is because he charged up to her with his hands around his mouth and screamed in her face," said Anthony Cotton, Rapkin's defense attorney.

Attorneys made closing arguments on the third day of the trial on Wednesday morning.

Rapkin testified in her defense Tuesday. She said she turned onto the street, could not turn around, and left her car. Rapkin said she was scared, but walked towards the front of the marchers while being filmed and followed. At the head of the group was then-17-year-old Eric Lucas.

Rapkin did not deny spitting, but said on the stand Tuesday that she did not spit on him, but at the ground.

You think she spit on the ground. You believe her when she told you that yesterday, under oath, you believe she spit on the ground? Not guilty. In like a minute. It shouldn't take very long if you believe that story from her... Listen to Stephanie Rapkin back on June 6 when she's talking to cops. Listen to her tell you what she did," said James Griffin, Milwaukee County Assistant District Attorney.

The state said Rapkin changed her story to try and get out of a conviction.

Rapkin did not want to talk after leaving the courtroom Wednesday.

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