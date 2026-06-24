Shorewood police chase; 2 in custody after crash, driver sought

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The Brief A police chase early Wednesday, June 24, ended in a crash after a suspect vehicle fled a traffic stop in Shorewood. Multiple occupants fled on foot, but two individuals were taken into custody at the scene, where officers recovered a firearm and suspected marijuana. One Shorewood officer sustained a minor injury during the pursuit, was treated at a hospital, and has since been released.



Shorewood officers were involved in a police chase early on Wednesday, June 24, that ended with the suspect vehicle being involved in a crash, and two individuals being taken into custody.

Shorewood police chase

What we know:

A news release says it was around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday when Shorewood officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle. Shortly after the initial contact, the vehicle fled the scene, prompting officers to initiate the police chase.

The pursuit ended when the suspect vehicle was involved in a crash.

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After the wreck, multiple people fled the vehicle on foot and evaded immediate apprehension. Two other individuals remained at the scene and were taken into custody by officers. A search of the vehicle resulted in the recovery of a firearm and a quantity of suspected marijuana.

One Shorewood officer sustained an injury related to the pursuit and was taken to a hospital for medical treatment. The officer has since been released, and no other injuries were reported during the incident.

The Shorewood Police Department has identified the driver of the vehicle involved in the incident. Formal criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

Call with tips

What you can do:

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact the Shorewood Police Department at 414-847-2610.