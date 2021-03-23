Shooting scare at Yountville Veterans Home comes as nation sees two mass murders in 1 week

The Napa County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday cleared the scene at the Yountville Veterans Home after authorities searched for nearly five hours for a person whom a caller said might be armed with a weapon on campus.

But just before noon, the sheriff said cleared the scene. There were no reports of shots fired or any injuries.

About 7:30 a.m., the California Highway Patrol said authorities received a report of what appeared to be a woman at the veterans home with what the caller described as a shotgun.

That prompted the CHP and multiple other law enforcement departments to respond and conduct an "extensive search" on the ground and in the air to try to find the possible suspect. But later in the morning, the CHP said at this time there have been no reports of any shots fired or any additional reports of the person.

The veteran's home was the site of a deadly shooting three years ago and just the mention of a shooter on the campus brought back frightening memories for those working and getting treatment at the largest veterans home in the U.S., which and houses some 1,000 older or disabled veterans from World War II to the Afghanistan and Iraq wars.

On Tuesday, Jestina Connors told KTVU that her mother, Suzanne Connors, who is a nearly 20-year veteran receptionist at the veterans home, called her this morning about 7:30 a.m. to say she was holed up in her office.

"I'm terrified and worried," the younger Connors said. "I was scrambling for any information I could find."

She and her mother were both on campus three years ago, when Albert Wong, a former Army infantryman, shot and killed three staff members at a veterans center in Yountville before killing himself. He was upset that he had been kicked out of a residential treatment program for post-traumatic stress syndrome on the grounds of the veteran's home. He had previously talked about shooting employees "several times" before the killings.

Connors said she was delivering her mother lunch that day and this incident is bringing back terrible memories.

Her mother has since been evacuated to a nearby church on campus and has been told to shelter in place.

The two had been texting nonstop to keep each other updated on what's going on.

William Orr, a resident at the facility, also recounted Tuesday's events.

"The power was shut off and we were all told that we're on lockdown. We weren't even allowed to go outside to have a cigarette," Orr said. Another resident added, "They're doing a hell of a good job. I feel very safe here."

More than 1,000 miles away, authorities in Boulder, Colo., announced identified a 21-year-old man as the suspect in the killing of 10 people, including a police officer, at a local supermarket.

Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold identified the suspect as Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa from Arvada, Colo. and said he will be charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder.

Herold said the suspect is hospitalized right now in stable condition and will be transferred shortly to the county jail.

Investigators don’t know yet why the suspect opened fire inside the grocery store as the investigation is in the early stages.

Law enforcement show up at the Yountville Veterans Home. Via Suzanne Connors March 23, 2021

Texts between Jestina Connors and her mother, who is inside the veterans home church.