Shooting near 38th and North; Milwaukee man wounded
MILWAUKEE - A shooting near 38th and North Avenue sent a 22-year-old Milwaukee man to a hospital on Saturday, Dec.10.
Police said the shooting happened around 12:30 a.m.
The victim arrived at a hospital with non-fatal wounds.
Milwaukee Police continue to seek an unknown shooter.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.