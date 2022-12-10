Expand / Collapse search

Shooting near 38th and North; Milwaukee man wounded

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Milwaukee Police Department (MPD)

MILWAUKEE - A shooting near 38th and North Avenue sent a 22-year-old Milwaukee man to a hospital on Saturday, Dec.10.

Police said the shooting happened around 12:30 a.m.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

The victim arrived at a hospital with non-fatal wounds.

Milwaukee Police continue to seek an unknown shooter.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.